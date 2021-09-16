Affordable housing in outer space: Scientists develop cosmic concrete from space dust and astronaut blood
Published
Manchester UK (SPX) Sep 14, 2021
Transporting a single brick to Mars can cost more than a million British pounds - making the future construction of a Martian colony seem prohibitively expensive. Scientists at The University of Manchester have now developed a way to potentially overcome this problem, by creating a concrete-like material made of extra-terrestrial dust along with the blood, sweat and tears of astronauts. In