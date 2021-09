Madrid (AFP) Sept 16, 2021



Experts were keeping a close watch Thursday on a volcano in Spain's Canary Islands which last erupted 50 years ago after observing an upsurge in seismic activity and magma displacements. The earthquake swarm under La Cumbre Vieja on La Palma island began on Saturday and since then, there have been almost 1,000 tremors, the strongest with a magnitude of 3.4, the Involcan vulcanology institut