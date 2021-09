Moscow (AFP) Sept 16, 2021



Russian actress Yulia Peresild said Thursday it was "too late" for fear ahead of her launch into space, as Moscow races against Hollywood to film the first movie in orbit. Russia's space agency Roscosmos is dispatching the 36-year-old screen star next month to the International Space Station (ISS) along with director Klim Shipenko, 38, in the race against time to beat a parallel US project.