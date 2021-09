Tokyo (AFP) Sept 16, 2021



Japan issued an alert on Friday after a volcano in the southwest of the country erupted, jettisoning large rocks hundreds of metres away from the crater, Kyodo news agency reported. There were no immediate reports of injuries after the eruption of Mount Otake in Kagoshima prefecture, according to Kyodo. The Japan Meteorological Agency set the alert level at three - on a scale of five, w