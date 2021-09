Los Llanos De Aridane, Spain (AFP) Sept 21, 2021



A new fissure emerged in the erupting volcano on Spain's Canary Islands, belching out more lava and forcing another 500 people to flee, officials said Tuesday. The Cumbre Vieja volcano has forced a total of 6,000 people from their homes and destroyed around 100 properties since it erupted on Sunday afternoon. Emergency services said in a tweet late Monday "a new eruptive fissure has op