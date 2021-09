Managua (AFP) Sept 22, 2021



A shallow 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck off the west coast of Nicaragua early Wednesday, but there was no risk of a tsunami nor reports of casualties or damage, officials said. According to the US Geological Survey, the temblor hit 48 miles (78 kilometers) southwest of Jiquilillo. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that "based on all available data there is no tsunami threat from