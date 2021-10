Washington (AFP) Sept 27, 2021



Blue Origin, the space company owned by Amazon's Jeff Bezos, announced plans on Monday for its next flight and the news and entertainment website TMZ said it may include a celebrity astronaut - William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk on "Star Trek." TMZ reported that the 90-year-old Shatner would be on the October 12 voyage, making him the oldest person ever to go to space. Blue Origin