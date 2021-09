Washington DC (UPI) Sep 27, 2021



Paleontologists in Australia have recovered one of the oldest and best-preserved raptors in the world. Researchers found the remains of the ancient bird of prey on a remote cattle ranch in the Outback. The 25-million-year-old raptor bones - detailed Monday in the journal Historical Biology - belonged to Archaehierax sylvestris, an eagle-like species that ruled Australia's skies