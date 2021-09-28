There’s no place like home…to track blood pressure

Adults with elevated blood pressure who had not been diagnosed with high blood pressure found that monitoring their blood pressure at home was more acceptable than going to a kiosk, clinic or using a 24-hour wearable monitoring device. Adults were more likely to record the minimum number of measurements with at-home or clinic-based blood pressure monitoring versus going to a kiosk. Adults found the 24-hour wearable blood pressure measuring device least acceptable among the options. Health care professionals should consider talking with people who have high blood pressure about the option of home monitoring and providing the tools and education necessary to do it correctly.