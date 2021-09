Sydney (AFP) Sept 30, 2021



A tornado ploughed through a rural area west of Sydney on Thursday, damaging homes and scarring a tract of countryside. The tornado damaged "houses, power lines and trees" near the town of Bathurst, the weather bureau said. "We have indications of damage over a 25 to 30-kilometre line, running roughly northwest," it added. Images from the scene showed a car smashed, structures flatte