Canaries lava peninsula doubles in size as wind change raises risk

Las Palmas, Spain (AFP) Sept 30, 2021



Lava from the erupting volcano on La Palma in Spain's Canary Islands that began cascading into the ocean two days ago has already covered an area bigger than 25 football pitches, with concerns rising over worsening air quality in nearby residential areas, experts said on Thursday. The newly wrought peninsula had doubled in size to 20 hectares (50 acres) since the morning, according to the V