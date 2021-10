Paris (ESA) Oct 01, 2021



This image, captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission on 30 September, shows the flow of lava from the volcano erupting on the Spanish island of La Palma. The cascade of lava can be seen spilling into the Atlantic Ocean, extending the size of the coastline. This 'lava delta' covered about 20 hectares when the image was taken. A crack opened in the Cumbre Vieja volcano on 19 September,