South Sudan in Focus

Jonglei State authorities say they are pursuing a group of armed men who shot dead former Country Commissioner Simon Gatwech Gadang in his home over the weekend; As South Sudan joins the rest of the world to mark International Teachers’ Day, also known as World Teachers’ Day, some teachers in the country say they lost their source of income during the Covid-19 related lockdowns; The chairperson designate of the Information Committee in South Sudan’s Revitalized National Legislative Assembly is cautioning media houses against reporting on cash transactions by lawmakers without authorization from the speaker of parliament