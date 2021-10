Manchester, United Kingdom (AFP) Oct 6, 2021



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson rallies his Conservative party faithful on Wednesday vowing a far-reaching overhaul to wean the UK economy off cheap foreign labour after Brexit. Shrugging off panic-buying at petrol stations, bare supermarket shelves and retailers' warnings of a bleak Christmas to come, the Tory leader says the short-term pain is worth it. "We are dealing with the bi