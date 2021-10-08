California beaches near oil spill see 'tar balls': reports
Published
California officials say tar balls have been seen on local beaches following the oil spill in Orange County last weekend.Full Article
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA — A major oil spill has struck the surfer’s paradise of Huntington Beach in California. Here are..
Watch VideoCrews on the water and on shore worked feverishly Sunday to limit environmental damage from one of the largest oil..