Healthy newborns had shorter hospital stays during COVID-19 pandemic with no change in readmissions, study finds
Published
Healthy full-term infants born during the COVID-19 pandemic had substantially shorter hospital stays than those born before the pandemic, with no change in hospital readmissions after discharge, according to a new study. The findings suggest shorter hospital stays for healthy term infants might be safe outside of a pandemic scenario, with implications for health care costs and best practices.Full Article