Virginia, South Africa (AFP) Oct 20, 2021



In a grassy plain in South Africa, once the world's largest gold producer, prospectors have stumbled upon a new treasure: helium. Popularly known for birthday balloons and squeaky voices, helium plays an underappreciated role in medical scanners, superconductors, and space travel. It's also rare - produced by fewer than 10 countries and often treated as a waste product in natural gas we