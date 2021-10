Los Angeles (AFP) Oct 25, 2021



A "bomb cyclone" brought floods and landslides to drought-hit California as forest fire-scarred landscapes were unable to soak up record-breaking rains. Severe thunderstorms deluged the northern part of the state, with strong winds pummeling the area, toppling powerlines and trees and leaving at least two people dead. The cyclone roared in from the Pacific Ocean and struck San Francisco