Glasgow (AFP) Nov 2, 2021



South Africa on Tuesday won a commitment from a group of rich nations for at least $8.5 billion and technical assistance to help the country's transition to a low-carbon economy. France, Germany, Britain and the US, as well as the EU, signed the accord with Johannesburg at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow to help ensure a "just transition" for South Africa's coal-dependent economy, they s