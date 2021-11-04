What Happened on Day 3 of the COP26 Climate Summit
Published
The world leaders have left Glasgow. Now negotiators must hunker down to turn pledges into reality.Full Article
Published
The world leaders have left Glasgow. Now negotiators must hunker down to turn pledges into reality.Full Article
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and German Chancellor Angela Merkel say they hope lessons of the Covid-19 pandemic will be taken on..
During one protest on Thursday climate change activists threw paint over the Scottish Power building in Glasgow.