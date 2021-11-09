Drug used to prevent miscarriage increases risk of cancer in offspring
Published
Exposure in utero to a drug used to prevent miscarriage can lead to an increased risk of developing cancer, according to researchers.Full Article
Published
Exposure in utero to a drug used to prevent miscarriage can lead to an increased risk of developing cancer, according to researchers.Full Article
Paging Dr. Internet, we need a diagnosis. In this series, Mashable examines the online world's influence on our health and..