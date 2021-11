Sao Felix Do Xingu, Brazil (AFP) Nov 9, 2021



Something is wrong. Holed up in her lab, Brazilian atmospheric chemist Luciana Gatti crunches her numbers again and again, thinking there is a mistake. But the same bleak conclusion keeps popping up on her screen: the Amazon, the world's biggest rainforest - the "lungs of the Earth," the "green ocean," the thing humanity is counting on to inhale our pollution and save us from the mess w