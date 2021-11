Broomfield CO (SPX) Nov 11, 2021



NASA's Imaging X-Ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE), built by Ball Aerospace, safely arrived Friday at Cape Canaveral in Fla. A collaboration between Ball, NASA, and the Italian Space Agency (ASI), IXPE is an astrophysics observatory set to launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in December. Once on orbit, IXPE will measure the polarization of cosmic X-rays to improve our understanding of th