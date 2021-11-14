COP26: Climate deal sounds the death knell for coal power - PM
Published
But Boris Johnson says the achievements of the Glasgow summit are "tinged with disappointment".Full Article
Published
But Boris Johnson says the achievements of the Glasgow summit are "tinged with disappointment".Full Article
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the U.N. climate summit as a “game-changing agreement” that sounded..
Glasgow climate deal a "game-changing agreement" which sounds "the death knell for coal power", Boris Johnson says.