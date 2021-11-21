French army hunts illegal gold miners wrecking Amazon as deforestation soars

Saint-Laurent Du Maroni/Amazon, France (AFP) Nov 18, 2021



Deep in the jungle in France's overseas territory of French Guiana, the army is engaged in a battle of attrition with illegal gold miners who have destroyed thousands of hectares of precious Amazon rainforest. French Guiana, about the size of Portugal on the north shore of South America and almost completely covered in forest, has a long history of small-scale gold mining, legal and illegal.