Luxembourg (SPX) Nov 19, 2021



SES has ordered two geostationary (GEO) Ku-band satellites for its prime orbital slot at 19.2 degrees East to maintain the premium services it provides to its European video customers and to capture new opportunities in the region. These two replacement satellites - ASTRA 1P and ASTRA 1Q - will be built by Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%) and are expec