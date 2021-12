Toronto, Canada (SPX) Dec 03, 2021



GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GEH) has been selected by Ontario Power Generation (OPG) as the technology partner for the Darlington New Nuclear Plant Project. GEH will work with OPG to deploy a BWRX-300 small modular reactor (SMR) at the Darlington site that could be complete as early as 2028. "We are thrilled to be selected by OPG as a technology partner," said Jay Wileman, President and CEO