Study outlines challenges to ongoing clean-up of burnt and unburnt nurdles along Sri Lanka's coastline
Published
Woods Hole MA (SPX) Dec 01, 2021
When a fire broke out on the deck of the M/V XPress Pearl cargo ship on May 20, 2021, an estimated 70-75 billion pellets of preproduction plastic material, known as nurdles, spilled into the ocean and along the Sri Lankan coastline. That spill of about 1,500 tons of nurdles, many of which were burnt by the fire, has threatened marine life and poses a complex clean-up challenge. A new peer-