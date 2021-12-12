Air quality models can improve the accuracy of forecasts of daily solar power production in the future
Published
Leibniz, Germany (SPX) Dec 03, 2021
The expansion of renewable energies is placing increasing demands on the power grids. and in the process requires forecasts that are as precise as possible as to how much solar power will be fed into the grid. In addition to clouds, aerosol particles also strongly influence the amount of electricity generated by photovoltaic systems. Current air quality models are a good basis for estimati