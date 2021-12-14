Hong Kong smartphone maker Infinix has finally launched the Infinix Note 11 series devices in India after a long wait since the announcement of the smartphone. The entire Note 11 series will include multiple devices, but the company has decided to launch only two smartphone models in India: the Infinix Note 11 and the Infinix Note 11S. While more devices are expected to hit the market in the near future, there are currently two devices for users to choose from. Specifications of the Devices The Infinix Note 11 comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels (FHD+), 60Hz refresh rate, 100 IP3 color gamut, 100,000:1 contrast ratio, […]



Infinix Note 11 series launched in India with MediaTek Helio chipset