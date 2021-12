Maumere, Indonesia (AFP) Dec 14, 2021



A 7.3-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Indonesia on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, causing panic but no deaths or major damage were reported. The epicentre was in the Flores Sea, north of East Nusa Tenggara province, where the quake sparked terror after hitting in the late morning (0320 GMT). "I was in the field. People ran in panic. I am still... scared," said Nuraini, a res