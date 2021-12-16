Concurrent heatwaves seven times more frequent than in 1980s
Published
Multiple large heatwaves the size of Mongolia occurred at the same time nearly every day during the warm seasons of the 2010s across the Northern Hemisphere, according to a new study. Using ERA5 climate data from 1979 to 2019, the researchers found that the number of heatwaves occurring simultaneously in the mid- to high-latitudes of the Northern Hemisphere was seven times greater in the 2010s than in the 1980s. On average, there were concurrent heatwaves on 143 days each year of the 2010s -- almost every day of the 153 days of the warm months of May through September. The concurrent heat events also grew hotter and larger: their intensity rose by 17% and their geographic extent increased 46%.Full Article