Meknes, Morocco (AFP) Dec 19, 2021



Recycling in Morocco may be in its infancy, but the North African kingdom is making steady progress, helped by a Swiss firm that specialises in processing organic waste. "Nothing's thrown away here: everything is transformed," says Mohamed El Kabous proudly, crumbling a fistful of compost produced by Elephant Vert (EV - Green Elephant) in the central city of Meknes. Established in 2012