Surigao City, Philippines (AFP) Dec 20, 2021



The death toll from the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year surpassed 200 on Monday, as desperate survivors pleaded for urgent supplies of drinking water and food. The Philippine Red Cross reported "complete carnage" in coastal areas after Typhoon Rai left homes, hospitals and schools "ripped to shreds". The storm tore off roofs, uprooted trees, toppled concrete power pole