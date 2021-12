Beijing (AFP) Dec 20, 2021



A Chinese influencer known as the "queen of livestreaming" has been ordered to pay $204 million (1.3 billion yuan) for tax evasion, authorities said Monday, the biggest fine of its kind in Beijing's crackdown on celebrities. Huang Wei, known by her username Viya, is one of China's most popular e-commerce influencers with over 110 million followers on social media. Tax authorities in the