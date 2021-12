Kirtland AFB NM (SPX) Dec 27, 2021



The Air Force Research Laboratory's and Northrop Grumman's Space Solar Power Incremental Demonstrations and Research (SSPIDR) Project have successfully conducted the first end-to-end demonstration of key hardware for the Arachne flight experiment. A ground demonstration of novel components for the "sandwich tile" were used to successfully convert solar energy to radio frequency (RF) - a fu