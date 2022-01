Prague (AFP) Dec 28, 2021



Czech vets are due to cull 80,000 hens at a farm where over 100,000 animals have died of bird flu since late last week, the state veterinary office said Tuesday. The farm in Libotenice, about 45 kilometres (28 miles) north of Prague, had a total of 188,000 hens before Christmas. "The culling of hens from halls affected by bird flu is under way," State Veterinary Administration spokesman