Las Vegas (AFP) Jan 5, 2022



Chrysler, an iconic American auto brand, plans to transition to an all-electric fleet by 2028, the company now owned by Stellantis announced Wednesday. Chrysler, founded in 1925 in Detroit, announced the new target as it unveiled an all-electric "concept" vehicle at the Consumer Electronics Show. The automaker plans to launch its first all-electric vehicle for the commercial market by 20