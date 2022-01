Vienna VA (SPX) Dec 20, 2021



Spire Global has successfully delivered a U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command (SSC) payload to space aboard its 3U LEMUR CubeSat. The satellite has been operating nominally since July 2021 and is performing on-orbit experiments to collect payload performance data. SSC, through their Science and Technology Directorate (SSC/ZAD), awarded Spire this mission under the Small Business Innovation Re