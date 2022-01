Luxembourg (SPX) Jan 14, 2022



Kleos Space S.A, a space-powered Radio Frequency Reconnaissance data-as-a- service (DaaS) company, announces the Kleos Patrol Mission (KSF2) satellites, planned to launch in January 2022, have been remanifested to launch on the SpaceX Transporter-4 mission scheduled for April 2022. Kleos is partnering with launch services provider Spaceflight Inc. to deploy its Patrol Mission (KSF2)