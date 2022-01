Wellington (AFP) Jan 18, 2022



A volcano that exploded on the Pacific island nation of Tonga has almost disappeared from view, new images revealed Tuesday, with swathes of the country smothered in grey dust or damaged by a tsunami. The volcano erupted 30 kilometres (about 19 miles) into the air on Saturday and deposited ash, gas and acid rain across a large area of the Pacific. New Zealand said two people have been co