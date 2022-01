London (AFP) Jan 18, 2022



On a frosty morning in London's Hyde Park, onlookers aim their mobile phones at the top of the Serpentine Gallery. The large sculpture of a blue man sitting on the roof is invisible to the naked eye but it is there - in augmented reality. The sculpture is part of an installation by the American artist Kaws at the gallery, reproduced for the hundreds of millions of users of the video gam