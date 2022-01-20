Satellites reveal world’s most famous ‘mega iceberg’ released 152 billion tons of fresh water into ocean as it scraped past South Georgia

Scientists monitoring the giant A68A Antarctic iceberg from space reveal that a huge amount of fresh water was released as it melted around the sub-Antarctic island of South Georgia. 152 billion tonnes of fresh water -- equivalent to 20 x Loch Ness or 61 million Olympic sized swimming pools, entered the seas around the sub-Antarctic island of South Georgia when the megaberg A68A melted over 3 months in 2020/2021, according to a new study.