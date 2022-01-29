China Focus: China to explore lunar polar regions, mulling human landing: white paper
Beijing (XNA) Jan 28, 2022
China will explore the moon's polar regions and is mulling over a manned lunar landing in the coming five years, according to a white paper released on Friday. The white paper, titled "China's Space Program: A 2021 Perspective," said China will continue its studies and research "on the plan for a human lunar landing." A new-generation manned spacecraft will be developed to support it