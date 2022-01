Boulder CO (SPX) Jan 28, 2022



A few specialist microbes survive conditions analogous to those of Mars' early history, reports a new publication in Frontiers in Astronomy and Space Science-and this may be thanks to a broad range of adaptations. The hydrothermal crater lake of the Poas volcano in Costa Rica is one of the most hostile habitats on the planet. The water is ultra-acidic, full of toxic metals and the temperat