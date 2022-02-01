New Earth Trojan asteroid
Published
Astronomers have confirmed the existence of the second Earth Trojan asteroid known to date, the 2020 XL5, after a decade of search.Full Article
Published
Astronomers have confirmed the existence of the second Earth Trojan asteroid known to date, the 2020 XL5, after a decade of search.Full Article
The Trojan asteroid 2020 XL5, which follows the same path around the sun as our planet, was revealed only after a decade of..
For only the second time ever, researchers have found an asteroid riding along in Earth's orbit as our planet's constant companion.