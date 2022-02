Austin TX (SPX) Feb 02, 2022



It's the front line of climate change and could hold the key to predicting global sea level rise, but what goes on at the underwater face of Greenland's glaciers is a mystery to science. That could change in 2023 with a bold new mission led by researchers at The University of Texas at Austin that will explore three of Greenland's glaciers with a submersible robot. The voyage will be the fi