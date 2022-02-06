Juno and Hubble data reveal electromagnetic 'tug-of-war' lights up Jupiter's upper atmosphere

Leicester UK (SPX) Feb 07, 2022



New Leicester space research has revealed, for the first time, a complex 'tug-of-war' lights up aurorae in Jupiter's upper atmosphere, using a combination of data from NASA's Juno probe and the Hubble Space Telescope. The study, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Space Physics, describes the delicate current cycle driven by Jupiter's rapid rotation and the release of sulphur