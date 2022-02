Vatomandry, Madagascar (AFP) Feb 5, 2022



Cyclone Batsirai on Saturday battered Madagascar's eastern region with strong winds and heavy rain, the second storm to hit the island nation in just a few weeks, officials said. Batsirai made landfall in Mananjary district, more than 530 kilometres (310 miles) southeast of the capital Antananarivo, amid warnings of "widespread damage". "Batsirai hit Mananjary at about 8 pm (1700 GMT) lo