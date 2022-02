Pasadena CA (JPL) Dec 15, 2021



Just off the coast of Santa Barbara, California, thousands of gallons of oil seep through cracks in the seafloor and rise to the surface each day. But this isn't a disaster zone: It's one of the largest naturally occurring oil seeps in the world and is believed to have been active for thousands of years. The reliability of these seeps makes the area an important natural laboratory for scie